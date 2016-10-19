Years ago, my wife and I traveled extensively behind the Communist Iron Curtain. In one of the Soviet satellites, a young guide explained that "in my country, everyone is equal." A moment later, all traffic was halted as high-ranking Communist officials drove down from an exclusive residential area. The guide then said, "Of course, some are more equal."

In Washington, the "more equals" are not Communists but public officials, ex-public officials and powerful lobbying forces, who are excessively controlling national policy to protect their self-serving interests—which most often are not for the public good.

In our history, our government properly took action to break up private enterprise monopolies. Now we are facing a more insidious danger to our nation's future.

Washington's "more equals" are not going to willingly diminish their power and control. Only the citizens can act to protect and further the noble promise of the United States.

We must do this. We owe America's future generations the promise and greatness of their nation.

Earl Strinden

Grand Forks

Strinden is a former majority leader of the North Dakota House.