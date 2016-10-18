LETTER: UND should consider moving back to NCAA Division II

Vision One in the document is laid out as follows:

"Move UND athletics securely to NCAA Division I, Football Championship Subdivision as a 20 sport, Title IX compliant program that equally celebrates the student-athlete for academic excellence as well as winning programs with competitive funding and first-class practice and competition facilities."

By cutting various athletic programs, it seems UND has failed to deliver Vision One.

Why not move back to Division II with the exception of hockey and keep all of UND's remaining sports programs intact?

Kat Phiche

Houston