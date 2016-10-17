LETTER: Stop using tax code to change behavior

First, let me say I've been a nonsmoker since 1982, when bronchitis pretty much made it impossible for me to smoke. So I do know how addictive nicotine is, and I do agree on discouraging people from starting to smoke.

But I question all these added taxes for the purpose of changing people's behavior.

I don't know the law, but I've always been under the impression that government is supposed to tax only what it needs to operate or to pay for projects. This tax is for neither. It targets one group just to change behavior.

The slippery slope is that such taxes could be used elsewhere. Don't believe me?

Just remember New York's mayor, who didn't think those mega-sized soft drinks should be sold any more and tried to get them banned. What's to stop a government from taxing such drinks a dollar or two more? While we're at it, why not add a tax to junk food and especially fast food, in order to combat obesity?

Want to force car pooling? Jack up the gas tax.

And on and on.

Yes, we need to deter smokers; but using the tax code to do so seems wrong.

If the new tax were to be earmarked entirely to pick up the taxpayers' portion of smokers' medical bills, then perhaps that would be a justification. Otherwise, I think we should discourage taxation that's meant solely to change behavior.

Mike Hennessy

Grand Forks