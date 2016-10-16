LETTER: Learn from California; vote no on Marsy's Law

And based on that perspective, I oppose Marsy's law, pushed by California billionaire Henry Nicholas.

Marsy's Law is unconstitutional. The California law is under appeal. In 2014, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Karlton ruled that two sections of Marsy's Law violated the U.S. Constitution. I expect the rest of the California law to fall as disputes arise.

If passed, implementing and defending the law in North Dakota will cost taxpayers a boatload of cash, and in the end, the law will fall, and rightly so.

The sponsors backing Marsy's Law say that the measure was written specifically for North Dakota. That is false. The North Dakota text duplicates the California text so closely that it qualifies as plagiarism.

I investigated homicides that don't fit the tidy victim profile the law's supporters imagine. For example, two pimps and drug dealers feuding over a prostitute got into a shootout in the parking lot of a bar in South Sacramento, Calif. One died, the other was arrested.

The dead pimp's family qualify for benefits and privileges under Marsy's Law. But his father was serving life for murder. His brother was in prison. His mother died from a drug overdose. Not all "victims" created by Marsy's Law are equal.

In case you think I am soft on crime, in 1994, California executed a serial killer whom I helped put on death row. I didn't lose a nanosecond's sleep over the execution. I would do the same today.

To date, billionaire Henry Nicholas has spent $2.5 million in an attempt to shove a duplicate law down the throats of North Dakota voters. We cannot afford to allow cash to buy bad law. Consider the above before you vote, then vote no on Measure 3.

Roger Kaseman

Bismarck