LETTER: Nickname resentment lingers among UND fans

Kennedy said it was important to have collaboration and input regarding the possibility of athletic programs being dropped; and that if he made the decision all on his own without that input, he would not have the support of the greater UND community.

But if that's the case, then shouldn't the people who pick a new UND logo be the athletes who have to wear it on their chests, as well as the students, fans, supporters and alumni who buy tickets, team apparel, priority parking and more?

Shouldn't all of those people feel some sense of ownership in the logo, like they did with the Sioux name? Or did the decision belong in the hands of someone who didn't care what others thought?

After two dismal mishandlings of the nickname/logo issue by the past two administrations, maybe it's time to walk the walk and at least try to repair the damage that has divided the UND community.

Kennedy should realize that a lot of people are looking for a reason to get behind UND again. But without that reason, the wounds caused by feelings of resentment and betrayal will continue to be slow to heal.

Again, let's be honest about the public's dislike of the new logo, which by the way, does not meet a single one of UND's own criteria. Well, OK, it's green.

This is an opportunity that should not be missed, and it would go a long way toward turning Congressman Kennedy into President Kennedy.

Glenn Dahlstrom

Hillsboro, N.D.