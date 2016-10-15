LETTER: New day for Minnesota nursing homes, thanks to GOP

Nursing homes now are getting $138 million in additional funding, giving them the long-term stability and sustainability they needed to stay open.

Here are just some of the increases, as reported by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for 2015:

▇ Kittson Memorial Hospital, up 31 percent

▇ Karlstad Healthcare Center, up 19 percent

▇ Good Samaritan Society, Warren, up 31 percent

▇ Thief River Falls Care Center, up 8 percent

▇ Lifecare Medical Center, Roseau, up 33 percent

▇ Warroad Care Center, up 21 percent

▇ Riverview Hospital, Crookston, up 38 percent

This reform came about because the Republican House of Representatives prioritized it. They got serious about solving the problem and generated broad bipartisan support for our nursing homes. They got the Senate and governor to agree to the reform, even though Gov. Mark Dayton initially proposed giving nursing homes only $25 million instead of the $138 million needed for long-term sustainability.

Locally, Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, deserves a mountain of praise. She fought for a seat on the Aging and Long Term Care Policy Committee. She then championed many of the bills that led to the reforms.

Her leadership on this issue was invaluable, as was the support of Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau.

I hope that voters support them this election season along with Senate candidate Mark Johnson, another solutions-minded candidate.

Kay Steiger

Thief River Falls