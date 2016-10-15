LETTER: For good government, send DFLers to St. Paul

But Todd Porter's letter neglects to provide the entirety of the picture ("For tax relief, send Republicans to St. Paul," Page A4, Oct. 4). I am happy to assist.

When the session began, legislative Republicans had written a budget-busting tax bill that spent more than $2 billion over two years and would have spent every penny of Minnesota's current budget surplus and then some. And, it could have plunged Minnesota back into the frequent cycle of biennial deficits that were a hallmark of former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Thanks to the dithering of legislators, the eventual tax bill presented to Gov. Mark Dayton had no time to be scrutinized or reviewed for accuracy before the compulsory adjournment the Minnesota Constitution requires.

Unsurprisingly, like all homework done at the midnight hour before it's due, the tax bill did indeed contain flaws. But none so much as a completely avoidable error.

The tax bill presented to Dayton contained an error worth not $1 million or $10 million but $100 million. That was the main reason Dayton refused to sign it.

This kind of sloppiness is far below even the most basic of expectations for professionals of any stripe. Kiel and Fabian have been in St. Paul for years now; if they wish credit for their votes, they must accept responsibility for their mistakes.

Perhaps voters should ask the lawmakers about their attention to detail the next time they try to burnish their reputations.

Frank Wirsing

East Grand Forks

Wirsing is chairman of the Polk County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.