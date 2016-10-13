LETTER: Heart Association supports tobacco-tax increase

Our support of Measure 4 is based on the much-needed and long-overdue change in taxing base and tax levels. The rationale is simple: higher prices will mean more North Dakota kids won't become addicted to nicotine.

It's about lives saved. Big Tobacco's interest, and why the industry has bombarded North Dakota with a $3 million opposition campaign, is to replace their dying smokers with new recruits—addicting our youth. That is not the North Dakota way.

Many North Dakota legislators are committed to upholding their campaign pledge of no new taxes. We respect their work to serve their constituents and the state. Unfortunately, those pledges were never presented with check-box options; all taxes—whether good or bad—are lumped together.

North Dakota voters would do well to vote yes on Measure 4, making a long overdue tobacco tax increase possible. Then legislators and stakeholders can work together during the upcoming session to address funding needs and oversight, with respect for the voters' support to do more for our veterans and for compelling health needs in our state.

Amy Walters

Jamestown, N.D.

Walters is the American Heart Association's North Dakota state advocacy chair.