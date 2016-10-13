After thinking through those options and finding both unsavory, I turn to what happened earlier this week: coaches and athletes pleading their case before the committee, not knowing whether what they are telling—mostly from the heart --is going to make any difference at all.

My solution is to repurpose Ray Richards Golf Course, the closure of which already has been announced.

In my view, the university should contract with a developer to develop this pristine golf course with a variety of property types, including commercial offices, apartments, retail stores and so on.

I would look at the option of either retaining the land and leasing it or selling the land outright. Then the university should take that money—as I would guess there would be a lot of it—and use to establish an endowment for the lesser-known and the non-revenue sports.

This would let those sports stay and flourish at UND and strengthen alumni pride in the teams. That, in turn, would let the student athletes earn their degrees, become successful in their chosen fields and donate back to this great university in later years.

Stefan "Oly" Olafson

Grand Forks

Olafson is a 1979 graduate of UND.