Media and blogs are quick to blame current and past administrations, athletic directors, athletic department accounting, donors and their biases and so on. But they have ignored the real genesis of this: the North Dakota Legislature.

For more than a year, legislative leaders have mandated a series of 5 percent, 7 percent and 10 percent cuts—not just for post-secondary education, but for all of state government. I have family in California, and that state came out of financial crises with a combination of cuts and tax increases. The same is true for Minnesota and other states.

But North Dakota seems to have blinders on regarding budget concerns. Earlier cuts affected the poorest of the poor, the "unseen" in North Dakota; this round is affecting middle-class students, coaches and staff.

In less than a month, the people can vote out the real culprits in this issue. I urge Herald readers to ask their candidates about their solutions to this. Also, North Dakota holds on to the archaic notion of holding legislative sessions every two years. The world of the 21st Century moves too fast to retain that 1890s view of governance.

John Johnson

Warren, Minn.