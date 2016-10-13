LETTER: Minnesota Senate needs pro-life candidate Johnson

This law mandates that if a baby survives an abortion, it must be provided full medical care. It no longer can be denied medical treatment under state law.

Yet, there also was discouraging news. There were other pro-life initiatives such as a ban on taxpayer funding of abortion (that the DFL Senate voted down), and a ban on dismemberment abortion. These initiatives failed to make it through the Legislature.

The ban on dismemberment abortion is especially troubling. A dismemberment abortion is a dilation-and-evacuation abortion. During this procedure, the abortionist uses forceps to tear apart the child piece by piece. Once the baby is outside the womb, he then reassembles the arms, legs, torso and head to ensure that no parts of the unborn child's body have been left inside.

This gruesome procedure is performed late in pregnancy, often when the unborn child can feel excruciating pain.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 816 D&E abortions were performed in Minnesota in 2015. Some 816 preborn babies were put through this gruesome and painful procedure.

This needs to end. In order to stop it, we must get a pro-life majority in the DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate.

I hope that everyone will join me in voting for pro-life Senate candidate Mark Johnson.

Johnson, Fabian and Kiel know that we need to join the growing list of states banning this gruesome procedure.

Kayla Grandstrand

Warren, Minn.