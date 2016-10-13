LETTER: Society, not just smokers, should help veterans

Who in our state wouldn't want to help the veterans who have served us so well over the years? Of course we do. But Measure 4 is flawed and forces a small percentage of North Dakota taxpayers to foot the bill. I don't think that's fair.

If we want to do more to help veterans, then I believe we should all be paying a fair share, not burdening a small percentage of our friends and neighbors with this new 400 percent cigarette tax increase. I just don't think that's the North Dakota Way.

If voters have read the Measure 4 document, then they've seen how complex the document is. It's nine pages long, and in my opinion, it's extremely vague, full of changes to North Dakota law with new regulations and mandates.

But when you get right down to it, there are only four sentences that describe the programs that the money would be spent on, and they're not particularly clear, either.

I can't vote for something that is so confusing with so little detail on specifically where the new tax money is going.

I urge Herald readers to join me in voting No on Measure 4.

Tracy Good

Grand Forks