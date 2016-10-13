BISHOP FOLDA OF FARGO: 'Seal of confession is sacred'

In fact, the priest reported this allegation after a personal conversation that had nothing to do with sacramental confession.

I applaud this priest for bringing this crime to the attention of civil authorities, but I am gravely disappointed in the local media for their misrepresentation of this event and their subsequent correction that was obscure, confusing and incomplete.

With the exception of the Herald and WDAZ, all other news reports and press releases concerning this case did not even suggest that the sacred encounter of confession was involved. The Herald and WDAZ irresponsibly presented their own version of events, besmirching the integrity of a good pastor and calling into question the inviolability of the confessional seal.

Inquiries I have received also indicate the discouragement of those who accepted this version of the story and who depend on sacramental confession to seek God's mercy and peace.

I believe all readers and viewers, including many faithful Catholics, deserve better.

I want to assure the Catholic faithful and all men and women of good will that the seal of confession is sacred and never to be violated. It was not violated in this case as reported in the local media.

Sacramental confession is a great gift, inviting us into a secure place to encounter the generosity of Christ's love and mercy. Please do not allow this misrepresentation to deter you from this fountain of mercy and life, but confidently approach this sacrament in time of need.

John Folda

Fargo

The Most Rev. Folda is bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fargo.