I am appalled by the fact that both Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Republican candidate for governor Doug Burgum stand by their endorsements of Donald Trump.

This is the same Donald Trump who was caught on camera casually bragging about getting away with sexually assaulting women simply because he was famous.

Understand that in referring to what famous men can get away with, he is not talking about seduction. He is talking about assault.

With sexual harassment endemic in our workplaces, it is outrageous that a major party's candidate for president is caught bragging about assaulting women. But isn't it even more outrageous that there are major figures in North Dakota politics who continue to endorse him?

I must ask Burgum and Cramer, "Are these the North Dakota values that you both have pledged to fight for?" As North Dakotans, we should hold any attacks of women contemptible, and we should react to the casual bragging about such incidences with horror.

Sexual harassment and threats of abuse are the working reality of many women. We need leaders in this state who will strive to end workplace harassment, not tolerate it.

So my other question for Burgum and Cramer is, "Why don't you value the integrity of women enough to rescind your endorsement of Trump?"

By continuing to endorse a candidate infamous for saying repulsive things, Burgum and Cramer are condoning those statements.

Is political advantage more important than being moral and just? Do the political ends justify the acceptance of vile means? Has winning really become the only thing?

The North Dakota AFL-CIO stands against Trump for his poor treatment of working people of all kinds, but even more, we stand against him for his abysmal treatment of women. Our family, friends and children deserve better. We all do.

We call for Cramer and Burgum to rescind their endorsements of Donald Trump, and we urge them to do it before it is too late.

Our children model their behavior on what we do, and they are watching closely.

Waylon Hedegaard

Bismarck

Hedegaard is president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO.