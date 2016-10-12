LETTER: UND budget-cutting should start at top

My story is like those of many other UND supporters. My family has deep roots as alumni, employees and fans. What I'm struggling with now is the lack of accountability at the university.

As a former long-term UND employee, I've lived through the tough times of 90 percent budgets and no salary increases. But the difference is that back then, everybody bled a little for the institution's good.

Departments, venues, athletic programs and so on generally were preserved. Meanwhile, cuts and changes focused on more efficiency with less administration.

Now we have higher enrollment, meaning more tuition coming in. Now we've had several years of increased state funding from Bakken oil.

But now we also have faculty and staff walking on eggshells, fearful that they'll be the next to be forced out.

Now we have UND assigning task forces to select committees to hire consultants, who tell us what we already know.

Now we have administrators who've overspent and who embrace cuts to offset their failed financial management.

Where is the accountability? Where is the preservation of the UND we know and love? The programs on the chopping block are the very things that make UND special. Some are even "in the black" and successful. Why are they being cut?

When deciding where to "trim" athletically or academically, the focus should be on three things: Solvency, performance (number served/successes achieved) and cultural/community value.

Some of the proposed cuts don't seem to be backed up by this reasoning.

President Mark Kennedy represents a fresh start for UND. That fresh start needs to extend beneath him. Current administrators put UND in this financial position, and such failure should not be rewarded.

The UND family is sick of excuses and of attempts to treat symptoms rather than the disease. It's time to lead, not follow—and please start by fixing the administration before UND is no longer recognizable.

Jason Uhlir

Grand Forks