LETTER: Elect Trump or face socialism and societal ruin

How did we— the United States, the greatest nation on earth—end up with a president who trashes the Constitution that he pledged to uphold and defend, but is not held accountable and is elected twice?

Plus, we're facing the prospect of electing Hillary Clinton, who will be much worse.

The Constitution is meant to protect the people from their government and to keep that government from getting too powerful.

Our founding fathers established a government in which elected officials are to be accountable to those who elected them. Instead, the officials have become a monarchy, resulting in government "at the people, against the people" and eliminating accountability.

Part of the reason is that we have an extremely biased news media that is in cahoots with our Marxist/socialist-leaning political system (both parties included).

The media's purpose is to dumb down the electorate so that elections can be made to go the media's way.

Fortunately, we have a real choice for president—a person who is not a politician and is not afraid to tell it the way it is, whether that truth-telling is acceptable to the status quo or not.

Just the thought of a business executive coming in and running the country as a business scares politicians and the media to death, because they know the executive would do way better than any politician.

Remember, a vote for Clinton is a vote to turn the United States completely into a socialist nanny state.

I urge Herald readers to please get out and vote—and to pray, pray, pray. Depending on the outcome, this could very well be the last presidential election we may ever have. Think about it.

Ralph Muecke

Gladstone, N.D.