We are co-chairs of the Community Center Campus Concept (4C) library. We want to update the public and taxpayers on our progress and suggest a reasonable, low-cost path forward.

We have individually briefed council members and informed Library Board President Brian Schill of our efforts.

We have secured an option on the Travelodge property that we will transfer to the city. The option is not a bailout. The seller will lose at least $600,000. Grand Forks City Council President Dana Sande was fine with making this information public.

The game changer: As Herald readers saw reported in a recent edition of the newspaper, a gift for a new midtown library in the amount of $1 million to $1.5 million has been pledged.

The city should issue a Request for Proposal to solicit ideas on how to repurpose the present library. If the city acted quickly, it could have this knowledge by Nov. 30, before the option expires.

While the city may want to wait until after the sales-tax vote on Nov. 8, it can take steps to act quickly after that vote.

While a public vote on the library may be as long as two years away, if these low cost steps are not taken immediately, preferred options will disappear. We support Library Board member Cory Mock's motion, which suggests capping public money to a total of $20 million, and including in this sum any money that would be realized if the best RFP is to sell the existing library.

Dean Braseth

C.T. Marhula

Grand Forks