Several nights a week, you can drive by fields in Grand Forks and see dozens of people playing a game Grand Forks isn't necessarily known for: soccer. And the crowds are huge.

Fast forward to winter, and the crowds, of course, will be gone.

This contrast highlights a demand in Grand Forks for an indoor sports facility that can be used year-round.

UND's new High Performance Center is such a facility, but it's closed to the general public.

And Grand Forks would benefit from such a facility not only because of growing interest in soccer and other turf-based sports, but also because of changing demographics.

Back to the individuals playing soccer: One might see them and wonder, based on their skin color, "Are they from here?" I did.

But they're here. They're our neighbors.

Plus, they're ordinary people living ordinary lives, doing ordinary jobs and doing ordinary things. Some have opened businesses. Many are in school. And a great many are into sports.

What could say "American Dream" more than that?

Where are they from: Somalia? Africa? To me, It doesn't matter any more, because they're here. Regardless of our politics, we are called to love.

For me, one of humanity's biggest role models is Mother Teresa, who didn't ask about an individual's religion, where they were from or anything else. She simply loved her neighbor as Christ had asked us to do.

In Grand Forks and elsewhere, sports are the ultimate unifier. I played sports all my life and still play semipro football. And our teams have been diverse, with players from all over the country.

But when we step on the field, all of that goes out the window. And the only thing that counts is doing the job, and putting it all on the line for the teammate next to you.

That's why there's no better opportunity for our community to unify than around sports. And that's why an indoor sports facility really makes sense.

Mike Peterson

Grand Forks