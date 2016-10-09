After reading that Ray Richards Golf Course will be sold, I was furious and needed a cooling-off period.

I'm glad I took one, because Jack Hammen expressed some of my feelings so much better ("Golf course's closure lands diversity in bunker," letter, Page A4, Oct. 5).

And on Oct. 7, I read again about the golf course and how documents to keep it a golf course do not exist.

Why doesn't the university just admit that the plan all along was to reject bids, sell the land and let the property become a strip mall? Why were the submitted applications rejected?

This is only one of several takeaways, disappointments and process-reversals that my alma mater has been involved in over the past few months. My trust and confidence in what is said and done by UND officials is broken.

I was upset not only for golfers—as I am or was on the Thursday women's league at Ray Richards—but also for UND baseball players and music therapists.

Now, I'm also upset for the tennis, soccer, swimming and diving, softball and golf teams, who have invested a great deal in their sport and their school but now stand to lose.

What is going on at UND?

Kathy Ashe

Grand Forks