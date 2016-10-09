LETTER: Numbers show Dakota Access Pipeline's importance

Economic and social progress require investment and energy. North Dakota proved this as our economy soared while the national economy offered little in terms of hope or prosperity in the past eight years.

Even as farm and energy prices have fallen, our state's economy has proven resilient. Billions continue to be invested in our state's energy industry, and permanent jobs continue to be added, offering average salaries of nearly $100,000 per year to both educated and skilled workers.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is the next investment in developing our state's energy economy and offers prosperity in both the short and long term.

In its original, short construction timeline, the pipeline in North Dakota alone invests $1.4 billion and provides work to 4,000 people who will transport, dig, weld and inspect pipe.

It will generate $32.1 million of sales tax at a time when our state's budget can use the help, and another $1.7 million for the rural towns and counties along the route.

And as for property taxes, Dakota Access will pay $13.1 million in its first year, easing the tax burdens of the farms and small towns along its route.

Furthermore, the pipeline will let Bakken oil be delivered to strong markets at less cost with better safety. It will take crude off of rail systems, opening more capacity to our farmers.

It means farm and energy producers will pay cheaper transportation costs and reap higher proceeds for their products.

In short, Dakota Access is critical infrastructure for our jobs, our economy and the resources to invest in the future of North Dakota. We cannot let "Keep It In The Ground" politics stop North Dakota's prosperity.

Rob Lindberg

Bismarck