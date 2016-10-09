LETTER: Classic university response: Form a committee

With all the vice presidents UND President Mark Kennedy has and the Code of Student Life, why does Kennedy have to form another committee to solve the racial-bias problem on campus?

It seems to me that he has more than enough resources at hand to take care of the situation and do his job without delaying things with yet another committee.

Perhaps the UND president does not want to make any decisions unless he has someone to blame if the decision is not popular.

Mark Kobe

Grand Forks