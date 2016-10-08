LETTER: For more revenue, UND should look online

With the ongoing budget cuts to UND and other higher education institutions, we still are following the same old cookie-cutter models of the past that do not relate to the modern university of today. We continuously make cuts, which in some business practices makes sense. But, have we looked at the flip side of the coin?

For example, what are we doing to increase revenue?

As UND President Mark Kennedy has stated, "We are not the University of Grand Forks, we are the University of North Dakota." How do we reach those rural areas and other parts of the state? Given the direction that the world is moving in, the answer is with technology.

If we want to recruit more students, we need a larger online presence. For many people, it's much easier and more efficient to learn online than it is to attend classes in a physical university.

Also, online classes enable more collaboration with other state-run universities and colleges. This can let online students use those institutions for lab time and testing, conveniences that both shorten commutes and allow for hands-on learning.

But sadly, UND has a policy that states, "Every incoming freshman must live on campus." It's a policy that hinders the unconventional students of the future.

When I attended UND, I was able to get a high-quality education at a great value while living off campus. Dorm living is not for everyone and should not be forced upon prospective students.

One of my role models, Steve Jobs, once was asked, "How were you able to return Apple to its past glory?" He answered, "Slash-and-burn business doesn't work. You have to innovate!"

That's what I want for UND: I want it to be a leader rather than a follower.

Michael Rood

Grand Forks