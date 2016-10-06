LETTER: North Dakota's protest response shows '7th Cavalry mentality'

The show of force by North Dakota against the pipeline protesters is nothing short of Seventh Cavalry mentality.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services' recent request for "up to $6 million for providing assistance to local law enforcement" is astonishing. Would the state respond this way to a group of Christian parishioners gathered on the open plains to express their constitutionally protected rights?

Military, para-military, state/county police, private security and armored military vehicles; statewide coordinated attacks by judges; lawyers; state agencies and media, all lined up against a group of U.S. citizens whose only offense is to gather in prayer for the protection of water resources.

Why have the state actors responded in this manner?

The governor and Department of Emergency Services need to publish their complete expense breakout, so the taxpayers might see the actual cost of their actions.

How many law enforcement officers are detailed to the Stone Camp? How large of an area does the Stone Camp encompass? How can the state justify its draconian actions on a landscape far smaller in area and population than Bismarck?

The total police force for Bismarck is 103. They are are responsible for covering an area of 31 square miles with 67,000 residents. The policing budget for all of Bismarck for 2015 was about $11 million, of which $7.5 million went to salaries and wages.

There is absolutely no justification for the violent actions by those military, para-military, police and private security officers who are violating the human and civil rights of citizens who have gathered to pray and protect the waters of this country.

L. Doug Graves

Mandaree, N.D.