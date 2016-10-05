LETTER: Stand up against smoking and for Measure 4

One of my grandfathers died of multiple sclerosis. He was a smoker; MS has been linked to smoking. In fact, most MS sufferers I know had been smokers at some point in their lives.

His wife—one of my grandmothers—was a smoker early in her adult life. She ended up dying from all the strokes she eventually suffered.

My other grandfather owned a bar and was exposed to secondhand smoke most of his adult life. He died of emphysema. His wife—my other grandmother, who worked in that bar beside him—had three forms of cancer before her body had enough, and she passed away.

My great aunt recently died of lung cancer, decades after smoking her last cigarette.

People like my grandparents were born in the early 20th century and did not know the health effects of smoking. Now in the 21st century, we all know.

And now, we North Dakotans have the chance to vote for a measure that would acknowledge the dangers of smoking. It is the chance to send the message that we care about the wellbeing of our citizens.

Measure 4 is not an open checkbook, as Big Tobacco and some gas-station owners would have you think. In fact, it is clearly laid out where the tax revenues will go. Recipients and the cut they will receive are spelled out at this website, raiseitforhealthnd.com.

All I want is to get out into fresh air not poisoned by cigarette smoke and walk my dogs across streets and sidewalks not littered in cigarette butts. I've seen too many loved ones whose bodies were ravaged by the effects of smoking.

Let's not keep letting history repeat itself. Vote yes on Measure 4.

Kim Rensch

Fargo