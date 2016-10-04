Mike Jacobs' "The Onlooker" column this week calls for some fact checking ("On the measures: No, no, no, no and no," Page A4, Oct. 4).

His comments about Measure 1 on the November ballot are flawed not once or twice, but thrice.

The constitutional measure would require legislators to live in the district from which they were elected. Jacobs states that the issue only came up because Republicans noticed that a Grand Forks Democratic legislator had moved out of his district, leading to payback. That is factually incorrect.

The fuss started well before that when a high-profile Republican House member from Bismarck moved across town in the middle of his term but continue to serve. The measure was sponsored in the Legislature by the Republican and Democratic leadership, and the two legislators who had moved out of their districts each voted yes on the measure, along with most of their colleagues.

Jacobs then doubles down with another assertion, also factually flawed. He labels the process of vacancy appointments as "another product of Republican electoral schemers." The constitutional measure that gave the Legislature the authority to set up a process to fill legislative vacancies was introduced in the 1999 session by two Republicans and one Democrat. It passed on a bipartisan vote in the Legislature and was approved by the voters in 2000.

Jacobs performs a reverse "hat trick" with a third flawed assertion. He states the appointment process to fill legislative vacancies removes voter input. He failed to mention that if the residents of a district are unhappy with the appointment, they can petition and an election must be held.

On Measure 1, Jacobs earns some time in the penalty box.

Ray Holmberg

Grand Forks

Holmberg, a Republican, represents Grand Forks in the North Dakota Senate. He is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.