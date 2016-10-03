LETTER: For tax relief, send Republicans to St. Paul

This spring, thanks to the stellar leadership of people such as Minnesota State Reps. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, and Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, the Legislature passed the most bipartisan tax bill in 30 years. It had 89 percent support among legislators.

If you are a parent with a child at home, it gave you a tax break. Farmers and business owners were slated to get a tax break. College graduates with student loans would've received a tax break, and the list goes on.

That's because this tax bill contained:

▇ $90.6 million in tax relief for farmers

▇ $110 million in tax relief for college graduates with student loans

▇ $49 million in tax relief for families saving for college

▇ $146 million in tax relief for small businesses

▇ $13 million for veterans by raising income eligibility threshold

▇ $150 million for working families by expanding the working family tax credit

▇ $32 million to reduce the cost of child care through expanding the child care tax credit

In total, this bill provided more than $800 million in tax relief over the next three years, including more than half a billion in ongoing and permanent tax relief.

Sadly, Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed this tax bill. I wish it had been a different story. This tax relief would've been a great help to so many in our area.

I'm so grateful Fabian and Kiel did so much to fight for tax relief for us. Here's hoping we can get some more people to St. Paul who will prioritize family budgets—people such as District 1 Senate candidate Mark Johnson.

He will join Kiel and Fabian the fight to let taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money.

Todd Porter

Karlstad, Minn.