LETTER: Reader sours on 'sweetheart' deal for Arbor Park

So, Arbor Park in downtown Grand Forks might be sold for $1? Hmm, I have $20; maybe the city would sell it to me?

And the property might be deemed tax exempt for 10 years? Good grief, there are no taxes being paid on it now.

Then $350,000 to split the cost of a walkway to a parking ramp—a walkway that really isn't needed. It's not like we have a whole lot of traffic on South 4th Street, nor is there a rail line there.

I know it's easy to approve plans when it's the same people appearing before the City Council again and again. But come on, here the city is proposing a ¾-cent increase in the city sales tax, while at the same time, council members are debating whether to give the "chosen few" land for $1 and no taxes for 10 years.

I may not be a PhD or a CPA, but to me, the situation is obvious: In Grand Forks, we've got issues.

Mary Adams

Grand Forks