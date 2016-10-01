LETTER: Measure 4 deserves North Dakotans' support

North Dakota's tax on cigarettes is 44 cents a pack, and Measure 4 would raise that to $2.20.

New York has a tax of $4.35, and Minnesota will have a tax of $3 as of Jan. 1.

So, North Dakota's tax still will be behind Minnesota's by 80 cents and New York's by $2.15.

The tobacco interests are putting more than half a million dollars into opposing Measure 4. They are not concerned about the health of the people of North Dakota. They are concerned with making money at our expense.

My wife gets migraine headaches from the smell of cigarette smoke. I had an uncle who was a three-pack-a-day smoker; he died at age 54.

If North Dakota raises its tax closer to the tax in Minnesota, maybe some of our young people will not start smoking and will not get addicted.

Furthermore, maybe some smokers will quit before they develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema or cancer.

The tobacco interests don't care about Herald readers' health. They just want people to keep buying their cancer sticks.

Vote yes on Measure 4.

Clifton Anderson

Walhalla, N.D.