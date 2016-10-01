Search
UND FOOTBALL: Fighting Hawks upset No. 16 Cal Poly

    LETTER: Omdahl nails it with pipeline column

    By Don Bartlette Today at 7:30 p.m.

    As a Native American former resident of North Dakota, I want to compliment Herald columnist Lloyd Omdahl for writing a most exemplary and accurate overview of the pipeline controversy ("The protest is about more than a pipeline," Page A4, Sept. 19).

    How I wish more non-Native people could examine their biased perspectives on this disastrous problem.

    I was in my home state recently during the peaceful protest, and I saw the racism being promoted even by the biased media and by the governor's unethical actions. I am quite disappointed in Gov. Jack Dalrymple's behavior.

    Don Bartlette

    Canton, Ohio

    Bartlette is a graduate of UND.

