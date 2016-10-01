LETTER: Measure 4 money wouldn't help most families

As North Dakotans, we have a big responsibility when we vote this fall. Measure 4 would increase taxes on a small percentage of North Dakotans by 400 percent—an amount that, according to the North Dakota Tax Commissioner, would bring in about $70 million a year.

Do we really need this tax? If Herald readers haven't read the nine pages of confusing and flawed language in this measure, I challenge them to do so. There are only four sentences that vaguely describe what the money might be spent on, and that worries me.

If we're going to levy $70 million of new taxes on a small percentage of North Dakotans, I believe that money should be spent on other important issues such as roads, schools and fighting crime. I don't see that as the outcome of Measure 4.

I worry about the basic needs of our state's citizens, and I know I'm not alone. I don't have the confidence I need in the direction of Measure 4, so I will be voting "No" this fall.

Tony Bernhardt

Minot