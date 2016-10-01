In his Sept. 29 column, U.S. Attorney Chris Myers said he'd spent the past five weeks "working to ensure public safety" ("Law enforcement shines in pipeline dispute," Page A4).

But he didn't address specific concerns, nor did he provide identifiable examples of how law enforcement has "shined" at the Stone Camp of the Protectors of the Water.

Instead, Myers used inflamed rhetoric to intimidate a segment of the public who are merely exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully assemble. His comments came one day after a paramilitary-style attack descended upon the peacefully gathered Protectors of the Water, an action reminiscent of the winter campaigns of the 1800s.

This must be what Myers means when he says "we will use all available tools" to "make sure the rule of law is followed" and "in protecting and promoting public safety." Though this attack upon peaceful citizens can hardly be construed as one of Myers' "diplomatic options."

Surely, Myers knows he's wrong when he says police officers "have shown remarkable restraint when faced with threatening situations." There are more threats against police officers on the streets of North Dakota's cities than anything the officers have encountered at the camp.

Moreover, Myers—the top federal law enforcement official for North Dakota—did not speak to the violations of human rights and civil rights and the abuse of police powers when civilians were attacked by dogs and private-security thugs. To date, no charges have been brought against these thugs.

The only violence being perpetuated against the public originates from those "law enforcement professionals" who are exacerbating tensions.

I might have more respect for Myers if he'd just come out and declare war upon the public whose only offense is exercising their constitutional rights.

Lady Justice and the Statue of Liberty must be hanging their heads in shame, to know that people like Myers are masquerading as enforcers of the law.

L. Buddy Gwin

Mandaree, N.D.