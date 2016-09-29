LETTER: Reform elevates North Dakota at California's expense

The idea of the Electoral College votes being changed so that each state has an equal vote is preposterous.

Kear asked, "If all men are created equal with one vote, why not all states created equal with one vote?" The answer is because first, what Kear is proposing is unconstitutional. Second, he is comparing apples with oranges with his question. Bear in mind that the electoral votes for each state are based upon their respective population figures which, in turn, are quantified from the most recent census.

As an example, the population of North Dakota, taken during the most recent census in 2010, was determined to be 672,591. In contrast, the population of California was determined to be 37,253,956.

Setting aside variables such as people too young to vote, resident aliens, illegal aliens and so on, there is a huge disparity in populations between the respective states. But under Kear's proposal, the idea of one person, one vote would be rendered meaningless because the wishes of more than 37 million people would be treated the same as the wishes of fewer than 700,000.

That is not democracy.

Colin Kennedy

Grand Forks