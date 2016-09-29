LETTER: Anti-Measure 4 campaign rings false in N.D.

North Dakotans head to the polls in a few weeks, and there is more to vote on than just Trump vs. Clinton. In particular, there is Measure 4, a statewide initiative that would raise taxes on tobacco products.

Half of the new revenue would create a fund to pay for veterans' services and benefits. This seems like common sense, but that is not what people are hearing. So what gives?

The "Vote No" campaign is well-funded and is poised to outspend "Vote Yes" by a wide margin. That's no surprise; it's a story as old as public health.

Tobacco companies have deep pockets and are funding the "Vote No" campaign. Public health proponents—such as the North Dakota Medical Association and other groups that are funding "Vote Yes"—do not. That's the story of this measure.

Mike Rud, president of the North Dakotans Against the 400 Percent Tax Increase campaign, wrote a column listing his complaints with Measure 4. One is that the new revenue would not go toward tobacco prevention and control.

But this is an oxymoron. Well-run studies consistently and persistently have shown that increasing the cost of tobacco leads to lower smoking rates, which by definition leads to better control on smoking. Lower rates also lower treatment needs among smokers.

In other words, Measure 4 devotes only a fraction of its tax increase to quit-smoking programs because the increase itself will prompt many to quit smoking.

Rud knows that. So do the tobacco companies. That's why they are flooding the market, asking voters to put the profits of tobacco companies ahead of the health of North Dakotans.

If they really cared about the health of North Dakotans, they'd be supporting Measure 4. But they don't, and they are asking voters not to care either.

Vote yes on a healthier North Dakota. Vote yes on helping veterans. Vote yes on lower smoking rates. Vote yes on Measure 4.

Bryan LaBore

Grand Forks