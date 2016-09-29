LETTERS: Reform financial system to boost economy

The American people have a sense we are on the wrong track,—and they're correct. We are on the wrong track, and it is the economy, which has been growing much too slowly.

It cannot create new jobs and pay down our debts.

Ideally, the economy should grow between 4-7 percent, as this creates the needed jobs and pays our debts. Instead, it is growing at around 1-2 percent.

The two main growth engines are Congress and the Federal Reserve. They move in a delicate dance and complement each other.

Congress does the heavy lifting. It passes infrastructure and other bills that energize our economy, while also collecting taxes to pay for the projects.

Meanwhile, the Fed's main job is to prevent hyperinflation, the silent nightmare of all international central bankers. But since the Great Recession, the Fed has been forced to take on the role of stimulating the economy by printing money and buying bonds. The banks were then supposed to loan the bond money out to businesses, but they've been reluctant to do so because of increasingly unknown future. They made too many bad loans in the past.

Starting in 2009, economists began to fear that we were settling into a "new normal" of slow growth. Mohamed El-Erian, who coined the term "new normal," predicts we're headed for a crossroad where we must turn right or left.

If we do nothing, the national debt will continue to grow until the budget won't be able to service it, and the economy will collapse. The nation will essentially be bankrupted.

If we instead revise our budget, taxes, interest rates and bank regulations, we can recover and have a normal economy.

But considering the ideologues we keep electing to Congress, it's not likely Congress and the Fed will perform a beautiful ballet.

Edward Halas

Grand Forks