Everything seems to be pointing to an underpass under the railroad at the Grand Forks intersection of 42nd Street and DeMers Ave.

An underpass at 42nd would be very similar to—and repeat some of the same undesirable conditions—as the underpass near the Washington Street/DeMers Avenue intersection.

It appears that no really good solution has been presented to upgrade the handling of traffic at the Washington/DeMers Intersection; and even with a remedial pumping system, an underpass has proven to have the potential to be flooded.

A more practical and proven system would be smaller version of the Columbia Road Overpass.

As Grand Forks drivers know, the Columbia Road Overpass has quite a space between DeMers and the first of at least 26 rail lines, compared to DeMers at 42nd, which is very close to the only two rail lines that would have to be crossed This would allow a similar configuration to the Columbia Road Overpass, but shorter and probably not as high as the one at Columbia Road.

Roland Young

Grand Forks