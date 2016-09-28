In 1619, the first slave ship landed at Jamestown, Va. Since then, blacks born in America have struggled to advance in a culture that dehumanizes them.

Blacks endure housing and job discrimination, substandard schools, exclusionary voter registration laws, unjustified police shootings, derisive Internet videos and the N word.

Every black person in America has been seared by racism. Why does it exist?

It exists, in part, because blaming blacks for crime and poverty allows whites to rationalize social policies that benefit whites and victimize blacks.

Some whites with low esteem just want to elevate their comparative social standing at the expense of blacks.

No wonder blacks are angry. We cannot ignore this anger. Our moral duty is clear.

We must respond to acts of bigotry. Tell people that their racist jokes and slurs make them seem provincial, even ugly.

Help them realize that black skin is not God's curse on Cain, but a blessing that protects equatorial people against skin cancer.

America's 400-year victimization of blacks must end. If we want peace on our streets and a clear conscience, we must work for justice — justice for blacks, justice for all.

Richard Hanson

Grafton, N.D.