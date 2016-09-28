LETTER: Why North Dakota needs voter ID

A Herald editorial makes a surprising, unfair and uncharacteristic leap in its assertion that voter ID proponents are motivated by a desire to suppress votes ("Mask comes off voter ID laws," Page A4, Sept. 22).

I served with the majority in the Legislature when voter ID laws were being promulgated and never even heard the suggestion uttered.

But let me tell Herald readers why voter ID is a good idea: too many people (mostly without fraudulent intention) vote in the wrong place. Many like to vote in a community long after they have moved away. Still others simply make mistakes.

Many feel they have a constitutional right to vote in the precinct of their choice. They don't.

Many more, particularly in rural communities, prefer and do vote where they own land or property, rather than where they actually live. That's unfair to those who live in that particular precinct.

Today we have coordinated city elections, school elections and general elections on the same ballot. City and school ballots contain property issues; should a voter be able to live in one community and vote in another because he has financial interest there?

I spent my life in Crosby, N.D. My heart is still there. I even own a house there. But my body now lives in Fargo, and that is where I must vote.

We need to pursue voter ID security. Not to do it diminishes the legitimate right of others.

Minor hardship is a weak excuse for not doing the right thing.

John Andrist

Fargo

Andrist, a Republican, represented District 2 in the North Dakota Senate from 1993 to 2014.