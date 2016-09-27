U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp touts the bill as promoting "opportunity for tourism among the Plains Indians." And yet, the North Dakota Department of Transportation continues with its program of replacing the historic North Dakota Indian Head highway signs with politically correct and generic highway signs.

Meanwhile, North Dakota legislators wring their hands and pass the blame around like a hot potato.

Maybe Heitkamp could hold a congressional hearing at NDDOT to flush out the bureaucrats who came up with that dumb sign-changing idea?

On the one hand, we have a Congress doing its best to promote international tourism across our country. And on the other hand, we have politically correct do-gooders who are trying to force their ideas on the rest of us.

Mike Connor

Starkweather, N.D.