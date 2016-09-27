LETTER: Rabid partisanship poisons politics and governance

This year's political climate certainly is one for the books. Pundits suggest that Bernie Sanders was and Donald Trump remains popular because people are fed up with the inability of our present congressmen to compromise and get things done.

But aren't those candidates just a reflection of the general electorate? Are we willing to compromise any more?

If we watch either Fox or MSNBC or follow equally biased internet newsletters such as The Angry Patriot or Daily Kos exclusively and don't watch or listen to any candidate other than the ones they champion, are we being open-minded and willing to compromise?

How can we compromise if we won't even listen to the points made by the opposing candidates?

It is easier to be closed-minded, wear partisan blinders and see everything as black and white the way children do—but that is not the world we live in.The world we live in is gray, and both parties have points and positions that we should consider.

When we go to the poll, will we be able to say we listened to and considered both candidates' positions, or will we vote blindly and uncompromisingly for a Democrat because we're a Democrat or for a Republican because we're a Republican?

Lee Murdock

Grand Forks