While the current pocket parks in downtown Grand Forks are beautiful, they are a stopgap like the Herald pointed out very well in its editorial (" Treat Grand Forks' Arbor Park lot like asset, not liability ," Page A4, Sept. 15).

I would much rather have another choice for a restaurant or shop than a park.

The loss of Dakota Harvest makes an impact. Imagine if that space were filled along with the former Sanders as well as the pocket spaces.

City leaders should allow and encourage the business market to develop downtown—even if that means financial incentives. Downtown is worth the investment.

J. R. Richards

Grand Forks