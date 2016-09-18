Trump voters may get more change than they'd bargained for

As time goes by, it will become increasingly more difficult for the world to produce enough food to feed the global population. In a word, the single largest problem facing the world today is overpopulation.

How can we solve this very serious problem? The solution is easy: elect Donald Trump president.

It is inevitable that sometime during Trump's term, he and the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, will have a disagreement.

Employing his mild temperament and vastly superior negotiating skills, Trump will bellow at the North Korean leader, "You're a loser!"

Kim Jong-un, who is every bit as stable, rational and level headed as Trump, will respond by detonating one of his recently tested nuclear devices over New York City.

Trump, under the guise of executive powers, and relying upon his calm, cautious and steady nature, will retaliate by leveling North Korea using nuclear weapons.

Iran (which no doubt has nuclear weapons) and ISIS (which no doubt can obtain nuclear weapons) will seize this opportunity to once and for all rid the world of infidels, and will gleefully jump into the fray.

The resulting nuclear conflagration will greatly reduce the world's population.

Problem solved.

Karl Lindquist

East Grand Forks