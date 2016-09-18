LETTER: Neighbors should buy junk-strewn property

To begin this letter, I must say I live some 75 miles away from Donald Masse's problem. I don't know the man. I have never met him or seen his property. Also, I have never seen, met or known any of his neighbors.

This is all good because it allows me to be completely fair, objective and neutral.

I rally to support Masse because the bullies against him appear to be Big Government, some neighbors and the news media.

Big Government likes to control and manipulate. Big Government's threatened fine of $53,000 seems to me to be very unreasonable, very unfair and no solution.

The real solution to this over-reported problem is simple.

Any neighbor objecting to Masse's use of his own property should offer to buy that property at a price Masse can't afford to turn down.

If those neighbors cannot afford individually to do so or choose not to do so, they could still do so collectively by forming a partnership or a corporation. That is the American way of getting things done, and this better way is supported by both our federal and state constitutions.

An even better way—ultimately the best way—can be found in Mark, Chapter 12, verse 33. This I believe.

Jual Carlson

Karlstad, Minn.

Editor's note: In the New International Version of the Bible, Mark 12:33 reads as follows: "To love him with all your heart, with all your understanding and with all your strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself is more important than all burnt offerings and sacrifices."