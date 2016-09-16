LETTER: Reality shatters bromides about refugee resettlement

The editorial from The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, "Refugees welcome in Fargo," that the Herald reprinted was full of blithe bromides about refugees adding needed labor and contributing to "the cultural fabric of the community" (Page A4, Sept. 5).

The Forum editorial piece also engaged in familiar moral shaming, decrying "shrill anti-immigrant voices" and "fear-mongers" who might question the wisdom of the present refugee resettlement program.

Then three days later, a hard-news article—"Fargo top spot in North Dakota for refugees"—gave the lie to the happy patter (Page B3, Sept. 9).

It appears that refugees are not the unmitigated asset the earlier piece implied. In fact, Cass County's social services system "is overburdened to the nth degree," a county commissioner said, and the newcomers actually are "a substantive burden."

Although many involved are motivated by altruism, the refugee resettlement program makes little sense on humanitarian grounds and even less sense as a labor recruitment tool. It spends a lot of money and helps relatively few people. It operates under these assumptions: First, displaced persons must permanently—that is, without expectation of return—leave the countries where their ancestors have lived for centuries.

And second, it is best to relocate these displaced persons thousands of miles away in alien cultures and climes.

Most violent conflicts in the world today are ethnic and/or sectarian in nature. By facilitating the removal of unwanted populations, the West is tacitly admitting that although diversity may be our greatest strength, it is an unworkable arrangement in large regions of the developing world.

Nelson Rosit

Grand Forks