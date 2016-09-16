LETTER: Make no mistake, health care still is an issue

Some 90 percent of U.S. citizens now are covered by some form of health insurance, I understand. But the cost and quality of that insurance remains an issue.

There is no doubt that we Americans have excellent health care providers, especially here in the upper Midwest. But affordable access to that health care remains problematic—and Obamacare is not the panacea it was thought to be.

Premiums have risen, in some cases dramatically, causing some to increase their deductible amounts in order to afford coverage. And even with those premium hikes, insurers still are dropping plans, leaving citizens with fewer options.

The United States is one of few countries without a "single payer" system. In some countries, that system works well; in others, not so much.

We should look to Japan, Germany, Great Britain and the "Cadillac" system—Norway—for examples to emulate.

Of course, we already have the framework of a single-payer system that works well and is understood by providers: Medicare. Why couldn't we tweak that system to fit all?

Medicare is not free insurance. I have been on Medicare for a few years, and each month, a premium is deducted from my Social Security check.

I have no complaints about my Medicare coverage and am able to choose my providers.

The other major single payer system in the United States is VA health care. I am a vet, but I have not and will not use that system, as it is rife with dysfunction.

There are certainly lots of issues in this election cycle, but I'm looking for the candidate(s) who will address this issue that affects us all.

John Johnson

Warren, Minn.