I'm usually never at a loss for words, but I'm struggling to find words to articulate my disgust with what I witnessed when I spent a couple days in Morton County, N.D., at Sacred Stone Camp, near the front line of the pipeline demonstrations.

When we arrived in Mandan, N.D., we were surrounded by an overabundance of patrol cars. My traveling companion counted around 30 law enforcement vehicles in about 10 miles of travel.

Then there was the State Patrol blockade turned military checkpoint, aka information station. There were four members of the North Dakota National Guard on either side of the checkpoint and another four to six law enforcement officers milling around the area.

The waste of taxpayer money is phenomenal. The presence of law enforcement and military, with weapons on display, is effective psychological intimidation. Reports have since come out that those weapons are being pointed at civilians.

If anyone is feeling inconvenienced and/or intimidated by this heightened militarized law enforcement, they can thank none other than Gov. Jack Dalrymple's over-reaction to people exercising the following First Amendment rights: the right to assemble, the right to free speech and the right to a free press. One can also add the exercise of civil rights and human rights.

At a time when history is being made at Sacred Stone Camp, we have an ugly reminder of what happens when government becomes a tool of corporations and fast money.

First Amendment rights, civil rights and human rights are far too easily disregarded. Just know that even though the mainstream media is pretty much ignoring recent events, the world is still watching.

Jeannette Carroll

Forest River, N.D.