One of the things I've learned in my 35 years representing northwestern Minnesota at the Legislature is that unifying voices make for some of the best leaders. The ability to reach across the aisle and have a conversation about issues that two sides can come together on—that is a strength that is hard to come by these days.

That's why I'm supporting Kip Fontaine for Minnesota State Senate—his ability to unify voices. Fontaine grew up in Red Lake Falls, Minn., went to school at Concordia College in Moorhead and spent his summers working on his grandfather's farm plowing, picking rock and bailing hay.

Fontaine manages the public defender offices in Thief River Falls and Crookston and practices law in all of the county seats in District 1.

Fontaine has devoted his life to defending the law and assisting those with few options in life. He's a loyal husband and a father to three grown children. He embodies the Northwestern Minnesota work ethic we admire in our leaders. And I am confident he will continue my legacy of standing up for our values.

We need a voice at the Capitol that will rise above the partisan bickering. That voice should be Kip Fontaine.

LeRoy Stumpf

Plummer, Minn.

Stumpf, a DFLer, is retiring this year after representing District 1 in the Minnesota Senate since 1982. He is the sixth longest-serving senator in Minnesota history.