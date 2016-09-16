The public relations piece by the spokesperson (the mayor of Fargo) for Fargo-area home builders is, as Click and Clack would say, bo-o-o-gus ("Fargo diversion matters for entire valley," Viewpoint, Page A4, Sept. 12).

The document (and Mayor Tim Mahoney's own admission) states that the plan and its proposed changes are meant to enhance future growth. The rationale is that there are fewer impacts to Richland County (which is south of Fargo) in the new plan, but these do not make the plan more acceptable.

Any impacts that boost the profits of the home builders will not be accepted by the upstream community. We are not paying for the increase of the profits of special interests.

The Corps documents fully explain the growth into the flood plain, and they also fully explain the decision behind the planned location of the dam, levee, and channel.

These issues and many others have been fully addressed by sources such as the Wahpeton Daily News, Defending Richland and Wilkin Counties, Save the Farm, FMdam.org and FM.Diversion.

We have been "talked to for six years" and do not accept that the Diversion Authority and the Corps have had a change of heart.

Until Fargo Mayor Mahoney is able to read and understand the official Army Corps Fargo-Moorhead Diversion documents, there is no reason for any further discussion of the issue.

Trana Rogne

Kindred, N.D.