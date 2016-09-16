LETTER: New logo conspicuous by its absence at UND

UND's new nickname is the Fighting Hawks. So, why is UND not getting behind it and painting in on the ice at Ralph Engelstad Arena—or on the basketball or volleyball floor at Betty Engelstad Arena—or on the football field at the Alerus Center?

Instead, those facilities are using the interlocking ND logo, which is being phased out. Why? Does UND not even like the Fighting Hawks logo?

The university wants all the fans to get on board with the new logo, but the school itself has not even fully embraced it.

J.R. Johnson

Grand Forks