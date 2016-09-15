GRAND FORKS MAYOR: America's best college town supports UND

This is an exciting time to be the proud home of UND.

I thoroughly enjoyed the Herald's recent interview with UND football coach Bubba Schweigert ("Talking with Bubba," Page A4, Sept. 11). There's a good reason we're all huge fans.

I've also been impressed with UND President Mark Kennedy's leadership, particularly his thoughtful articulation of "the flagship liberal arts institution" and his ambitious vision for a cutting-edge focus on key national and international sectors that will elevate UND's prominence.

He also has coined the term, One UND. If that's an invitation, count me in.

In fact, I've set a goal of Grand Forks being recognized as one of America's Best College Towns. And with the enthusiasm that is filling the community, that goal will soon be a reality.

(Of course, a hockey championship and hanging a banner in the near future certainly doesn't hurt.)

Saying we're a Best College Town is one thing, but making it happen means we all have to agree to work together.

I know I'm basically preaching to the choir when it comes to supporting UND, but I think our choir can belt out that message even louder.

I am committed to Grand Forks doing what it can to support our UND— academics, athletics and all. Residents already have seen "UND Proud" wraps on our buses, banners along downtown streets and partnerships in internships, research, unmanned aircraft systems, entrepreneurship and other areas. I hope we all can do more.

It's our time to look to the future of UND and our community—to support our teams, our players and our university as Fighting Hawks.

In his interview, Coach Bubba said he had one wish: a packed Alerus Center for Saturday's Potato Bowl game. This would be a great start.

In fact, let's pack the Alerus for not just the Potato Bowl but for all games, including the Homecoming game on Oct. 15.

Let us #LeaveNoDoubt that we're the proud home of UND and one of America's Best College Towns. Now is our time. Go Fighting Hawks!

Mike Brown

Grand Forks

Brown is the mayor of Grand Forks.