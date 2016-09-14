LETTER: Pipeline protesters, remove your masks

Protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline and officers face off at a work site of the pipeline south of Mandan, N.D. photo by Michael Knudsen of Bismarck

As protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline continue to unlawfully vandalize private company machinery and occupy land that they have been ordered to stay away from, my social media accounts continue to spotlight these acts of masked men and women.

Not only are these people continuing to hide from law and order by anonymously committing these crimes without any repercussion, they also are hiding from the very identity that they're claiming to be fighting to protect.

For the fact is that by masking their faces, these men and women are proving that they simply are looking for attention. And so they break down fences and spray-paint equipment, all while claiming that somehow they are peaceful and the victim of law-enforcement violence.

The protesters ironically are illustrating to the public their position as mere puppets for out-of-state, anti-energy organizations that are trying to control this fight. These organizations are far away from both the protest site and any accountability of their own.

When the protest is over and the protesters tire of their crusade, it will be time to take off the masks, go back to work and realize that the correct way to handle these issues is not to hide behind a mask and avoid all accountability for vandalism, but to stand up and vocalize concerns in a lawful, civil manner, as such processes are intended.

It's time to stop these unlawful criminal activities. It's time for the protesters to realize their position in this fight and allow the pipeline to benefit our state's and country's infrastructure. There is no pride in hiding behind a mask.

Don Steig

Sawyer, N.D.